La NASA muestra en un mapa todos los incendios que azotan la Amazonia

August 2019 is continuing an active Amazon fire season, with large and intense fires burning in the region. NASA satellites tracked actively burning fires across South America and captured images of smoke in the last week. So far, in 2019, the region is experiencing more fires, with more intense burns, than in recent years.⁣⁣ ⁣ Credits: NASA Earth Observatory images by Joshua Stevens, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview, Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) data from NASA EOSDIS, and data from the Global Fire Emissions Database (GFED).⁣ ⁣⁣ #nasa #amazon #amazonia #fire #earth #satelliteimagery ⁣⁣ ⁣