Se da a conocer el lugar en donde se llevará a cabo la pelea entre Canelo y GGG

🚨 #CaneloGGG2 is heading back to @tmobilearena May 5! #CincoDeMayo Tickets on SALE Tuesday, Feb 27 at 10:00am PT! Plus, #CaneloGGG2 Face Off in Los Angeles Fan Event at Microsoft Square @mylalive. More details to follow!

A post shared by Golden Boy Promotions (@goldenboyboxing) on Feb 22, 2018 at 10:01am PST