Terremoto en Italia deja al menos 120 muertos [VIDEO]

I'M IN LONDON, BUT MY HEART IS THERE • A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck central Italy, leaving at the moment 38 people dead and 150 missing – I wonder why it happened ONCE AGAIN? Why ONCE AGAIN in the middle of the night? Why other people ONCE AGAIN have to suffer? – Italy is fighting against a tragedy, but I know Italians are strong and ONCE AGAIN we will lift up again stronger than ever! • RIGHT NOW WHO IS FAR AWAY CANNOT HELP A LOT BUT I WILL KEEP YOU UPDATE #prayforitaly

A photo posted by Luca Di Fonso (@lucadifonso) on Aug 24, 2016 at 4:59am PDT