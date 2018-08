Viena es nombrada la ciudad con mejor calidad de vida en el mundo

“Calgary named most liveable city by the Economist Intelligence Unit” This is a very big deal. We are ranked the best city to live in North America and fourth best in the world. Let’s shout that from the rooftops! We live in a time when some politicians and grumpy people on social media would have us believe that this is a place with nothing but problems. While we always work to be better, let’s remember what an amazing community that generations of Calgarians (public servants and private citizens alike!) have built for us all to enjoy. Calgary is an extraordinary place where people from around the world have come–and continue to come–to invest, to raise their families, and to build great lives. I’m very proud, and we all should be too! #liveablecity #liveability #yyc #yycliving #calgary #proud

A post shared by Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) on Aug 14, 2018 at 12:02pm PDT