Estadounidense cruza la Antártida sin asistencia y comparte su recorrido en Instagram

Por primera vez un hombre consiguió cruzar a pies y sin ayuda el continente congelado de la Antártida, parte de su recorrido fue documentado en su cuenta de Instagram.
Antártida .– Un total de 54 días le tomó a Colin O’Brady, de Portland, Oregon, recorrer mil 500 kilómetros para ser considerada como la primer persona en cruzar la Antártida a pie y sin ayuda de ningún tipo, el desarrollo de esta aventura podía ser seguida a través de la cuenta de Intagram del aventurero.
De acuerdo con Deutsche Well, O’Brady, de 33 años de edad, utilizó un dispositivo de geolocalización así como una página web para documentar la travesía y demostrar la veracidad de la misma. El final del trayecto del estadounidense, quien en el 2008 sufrió quemaduras graves en las piernas tras un accidente en Tailandia, por lo que los médicos le pronosticaron que no volvería a caminar con normalidad, fue de 125 kilómetros en 32 horas.
“Aunque las últimas 32 horas fueron las más desafiantes de mi vida, honestamente han sido los mejores momentos que haya experimentado”, escribió O’Brady. El equipo usado por Colin eran unos esquíes con lo que se ayudaba para arrastrar sus víveres, mismos que estaban colocados sobre unos trineos, llamados pulks, que pesan cerca de 180 kilos, entre los utensilios que llevaba se encuentran una carpa, una bolsa de dormir, un hornillo, un navegador GPS, un teléfono satelital, un módem y paneles solares portátiles.

Day 50: STRUNG OUT BUT STILL MOVING. I can’t believe I been out here all alone for 50 days. Even having lived it, I can’t quite wrap my mind around it. This wind storm still has not subsided so I spent another day getting beat down. Fingers crossed I catch a break on the weather soon. I’ve been writing a lot about the mental game as it’s clearly the most crucial part of this challenge (or any challenge for that matter). However today I want to honor my body and health. I wholeheartedly believe that nothing in life is more important that being healthy. Without that it’s hard to do or do fully. I’m so fortunate to have parents that instilled that in me from a young age, teaching me the importance of healthy eating and exercise. My dad is an organic farmer so I guess you could say it’s in my blood. Despite feeling exhausted and worn out, I’m grateful for having lived a healthy lifestyle, for without that I’m certain my body would have given up by now. And on the health front, I’m glad to be partnered with @Grandrounds who go above and beyond to guide people to the highest quality healthcare. It’s incredible to know they provide access to medical expertise literally anywhere on the planet! #GrandRounds #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
O’Brady llegó al Polo Sur el 12 de diciembre, el día 40 de su viaje, y al punto final en la plataforma de hielo de Ross en el Océano Pacífico el miércoles 26 de ese mismo mes, después de cubrir un total de mil 482 kilómetros. Por su parte el capitán del ejército inglés Louis Rudd, de 49 años, inició este mismo viaje el pasado 3 de noviembre desde Union Glacier, ambos hombres buscaban ser los primeros en cruzar en solitario y sin ayuda la Antártida.
El medio recordó que en el 2016, un oficial del ejército inglés, el teniente coronel Henry Worsley, murió mientras intentaba completar un cruce solitario sin ayuda de la Antártida. Mientras que entre 1996-97, un explorador polar noruego, Borge Ousland, realizó el primer cruce en solitario de la Antártida, pero fue ayudado por el viento usando cometas para impulsar su viaje.

Day 42: DREAMS INTO REALITY. Even though I’m 50 miles past the South Pole now, I can’t help but post one more image from the day I arrived – a dream come true. Plus, today is a very historic date. On December 14, 1911, this day exactly 107 years ago, Amundsen became the first person to reach the South Pole. Talk about inspiration. That was a true journey into the unknown that took years and years to complete. I finished a bike ride in 2016 and got the spark of inspiration for this project. I immediately came home and wrote it all down on my whiteboard. Since that day I’ve been working everyday to turn this dream into reality; training, fundraising, researching. The key is that each day I took a step toward making my dream a reality even with countless setbacks and mistakes made along the way, I kept trying. I haven’t realized the dream yet. That’s what I’m doing every day out here…taking step after step to make it come true. Whatever you are dreaming of in life, be that in business, art, music, love, entrepreneurship, sports – it can be anything. Stop just dreaming and take the first step. As in the immortal words of Walt Disney, “If you can dream it, you can do it!!” But dreaming alone won’t get you there. If it’s going to work, action is required. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible Shoutout to @samuel.a.harrison for snapping this amazing shot of me. Samuel and another scientist from the South Pole station read about my journey in the @nytimes and came outside to the Pole to cheer me on!