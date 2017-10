La NASA documenta los efectos de una tormenta solar sobre Marte

The Sun erupted with a solar flare, one of the largest of the current solar cycle on Sept. 10, 2017. Its source was the same sunspot region that produced flares the week before that. In this video, you see two wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light at the same time and each reveals different features of the Sun. Both are colorized to identify in which wavelength they were observed. The coils of loops after the flare are the magnetic field lines reorganizing themselves after the eruption. The video covers about six hours. Credit: NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory #nasa #space #sun #science #solar #solarflare #observatory #solarsystem #sunspot #eruption #rotate #orbit #spacecraft #flare

