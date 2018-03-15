Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice es la gran sorpresa de las nominaciones, pero The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild es la favorita a ganar Juego del año.
La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, BAFTA por sus siglas en inglés, reveló la lista de nominados en sus 17 categorías para premiar a lo mejor de los videojuegos del año. La sorpresa de esta entrega es Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, el cual obtuvo 9 nominaciones entre ellas Mejor Juego.
Otros juegos populares son Horizon: Zero Dawn con 8 nominaciones, What Remains of Edith Finch con 7 nominaciones, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild y Gorogoa con 5 nominaciones. Sin duda la categoría más importante es la de Mejor juego del año: GOTY, en el cual están nominados: Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Horizon: Pero Dawn, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey y What Remains of Edith Finch.
En la categoría Game Beyond Entertainment o en español, juego más allá del entretenimiento, encontramos a Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Last Day of June, Life is Strange; Before the Storm, Night in the Woods, Sea Hero Quest VR y Bury Me, My Love; estos títulos fueron nombrados ya que hablan sobre la situación social actual al igual de crear una experiencia personal que tiene el potencial para lograr un verdadero cambio.
Aquí está la lista de los juegos nominados en cada categoría:
Mérito Artístico:
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Mérito Auditivo:
- Call of Duty: World War II
- Destiny 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Mejor Juego:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Juego Británico:
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Monument Valley 2
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- The Sexy Brutale
- Sniper Elite 4
- Total War: Warhammer II
Juego Nuevo:
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Hollow Knight
- Night in the Woods
- The Sexy Brutale
- Slime Rancher
Juego en evolución
- Clash Royale
- Final Fantasy XV
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Juego Familiar
- Just Dance 2018
- Lego Worlds
- Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Monument Valley 2
- Snipperclips
- Super Mario Odyssey
Juego más allá del entretenimiento
- Bury me, my love
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Last Day of June
- Life is strange: Before the Storm
- Night in the Woods
- Sea Hero Quest VR
Diseño de Juego
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- NieR: Automata
- Super Mario Odyssey
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Juego Innovación
- Gorogoa
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- NieR: Automata
- Snipperclips
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Juego Móvil
- Bury me, my love
- Golf Cash
- Gorogoa
- KAMI 2
- Monument Valley 2
- Stranger things: The Game
Multijugador
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Fortnite
- Gang Beasts
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Splatoon 2
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Música
- Cuphead
- Get Even
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Narrativa
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Night in the Woods
- Tacoma
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Propiedad Original
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Night in the Woods
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Interpretación
- Abubakar Salim
- Ashly Burch
- Claudia Black
- Laura Bailey
- Melina Juergens
- Valerie Rose Lohman
La premiación será el próximo 12 de abril en el auditorio Troxy en Londres, Inglaterra.
