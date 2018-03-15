Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice es la gran sorpresa de las nominaciones, pero The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild es la favorita a ganar Juego del año.

La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, BAFTA por sus siglas en inglés, reveló la lista de nominados en sus 17 categorías para premiar a lo mejor de los videojuegos del año. La sorpresa de esta entrega es Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, el cual obtuvo 9 nominaciones entre ellas Mejor Juego.

Otros juegos populares son Horizon: Zero Dawn con 8 nominaciones, What Remains of Edith Finch con 7 nominaciones, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild y Gorogoa con 5 nominaciones. Sin duda la categoría más importante es la de Mejor juego del año: GOTY, en el cual están nominados: Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Horizon: Pero Dawn, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey y What Remains of Edith Finch.

En la categoría Game Beyond Entertainment o en español, juego más allá del entretenimiento, encontramos a Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Last Day of June, Life is Strange; Before the Storm, Night in the Woods, Sea Hero Quest VR y Bury Me, My Love; estos títulos fueron nombrados ya que hablan sobre la situación social actual al igual de crear una experiencia personal que tiene el potencial para lograr un verdadero cambio.

Aquí está la lista de los juegos nominados en cada categoría:

Mérito Artístico:

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon: Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Mérito Auditivo:

Call of Duty: World War II

Destiny 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Star Wars Battlefront II

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Mejor Juego:

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

Juego Británico:

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Monument Valley 2

Reigns: Her Majesty

The Sexy Brutale

Sniper Elite 4

Total War: Warhammer II

Juego Nuevo:

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hollow Knight

Night in the Woods

The Sexy Brutale

Slime Rancher

Juego en evolución

Clash Royale

Final Fantasy XV

Fortnite

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Juego Familiar

Just Dance 2018

Lego Worlds

Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Monument Valley 2

Snipperclips

Super Mario Odyssey

Juego más allá del entretenimiento

Bury me, my love

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Last Day of June

Life is strange: Before the Storm

Night in the Woods

Sea Hero Quest VR

Diseño de Juego

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

NieR: Automata

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

Juego Innovación

Gorogoa

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

NieR: Automata

Snipperclips

What Remains of Edith Finch

Juego Móvil

Bury me, my love

Golf Cash

Gorogoa

KAMI 2

Monument Valley 2

Stranger things: The Game

Multijugador

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Fortnite

Gang Beasts

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Splatoon 2

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Música

Cuphead

Get Even

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

What Remains of Edith Finch

Narrativa

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

Tacoma

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Propiedad Original

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

What Remains of Edith Finch

Interpretación

Abubakar Salim

Ashly Burch

Claudia Black

Laura Bailey

Melina Juergens

Valerie Rose Lohman

La premiación será el próximo 12 de abril en el auditorio Troxy en Londres, Inglaterra.

