Estos son los favoritos a ganar el primer concurso de fotografía de Instagram. Foto: Instagram/@blu3willow

martes 14 de agosto de 2018

Un retrato de una niña bajo la lluvia y una pareja contemplando la salida del Sol están entre las imágenes que compiten por ganar en el primer concurso de fotografía de Instagram del mundo.

Organizado por Photobox, la comunidad fotográfica más grande de Europa, Photobox Instagram Photography Awards (PIPA) ha acumulado más de 160 mil entradas individuales desde su lanzamiento hace dos semanas.

Buscando premiar la mejor fotografía publicada en la plataforma de fotos más popular del mundo, PIPA ha descubierto un tesoro de imágenes de algunos de los mejores talentos no descubiertos.

Tras alentar a los usuarios a exhibir sus habilidades en categorías que incluyen moda, festivales, viajes y mascotas, los organizadores del premio se sorprendieron por la calidad del trabajo exhibido.

Las inscripciones se pueden enviar hasta el 14 de agosto utilizando el hashtag designado #ThePIPAs2018 y la etiqueta @PhotoboxUK, y el ganador será coronado el 12 de septiembre en una ceremonia especial.

A continuación te mostramos algunas de las mejores fotografías:

 

Benagil cave. Portugal. My travel #ThePIPAS2018

A post shared by @ blu3willow on

Scottish landscapes #ThePIPAS2018 . no filter

A post shared by @ blu3willow on

 

 

 

 

 

