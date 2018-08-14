Estos son los favoritos a ganar el primer concurso de fotografía de Instagram

Un retrato de una niña bajo la lluvia y una pareja contemplando la salida del Sol están entre las imágenes que compiten por ganar en el primer concurso de fotografía de Instagram del mundo.
Organizado por Photobox, la comunidad fotográfica más grande de Europa, Photobox Instagram Photography Awards (PIPA) ha acumulado más de 160 mil entradas individuales desde su lanzamiento hace dos semanas.
Buscando premiar la mejor fotografía publicada en la plataforma de fotos más popular del mundo, PIPA ha descubierto un tesoro de imágenes de algunos de los mejores talentos no descubiertos.
Tras alentar a los usuarios a exhibir sus habilidades en categorías que incluyen moda, festivales, viajes y mascotas, los organizadores del premio se sorprendieron por la calidad del trabajo exhibido.
Las inscripciones se pueden enviar hasta el 14 de agosto utilizando el hashtag designado #ThePIPAs2018 y la etiqueta @PhotoboxUK, y el ganador será coronado el 12 de septiembre en una ceremonia especial.
A continuación te mostramos algunas de las mejores fotografías:
Summer
Colors under the sea! 🐠 Corals in my reef!
Ready for a busy week! 🐝
🇫🇷 Versailles – coucher de soleil sur les jardins du château 🇬🇧 Versailles – Sunset on Versailles Castel gardens
Taureau Aubrac, Salers, Auvergne, France…
Yliria et Xixi.
That was a quiet night by Eilean Donan Castle. I wanted to take the picture during sunset, but I arrived too late. So I decided to spend some time there and I took this one instead.
When I was passing Loch Cluanie last time, I was in a rush. But I stopped to take a picture from my #djimavicpro anyway, because I love this place. It was very windy and I was extremely scared, that the drone will fly away, but the sunset was worth it.