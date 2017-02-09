Actriz de Precious baja de peso y lo celebra con sexy Baile [VIDEO]

La actriz Gabourey Sidibe, protagonista de la película “Precious” le gana la batalla al sobrepeso y comparte su nueva figura en redes sociales.
La fuerza de voluntad de la actriz de “Precious” está teniendo buenos frutos en el cambio de su fisonomía, por lo que orgullosa de sus logros ha compartido una serie de fotografías en su cuenta de Instagram donde se puede observar cómo ha bajado de peso.
A sus 33 años de edad, Gabourey Sidibe, está próxima a llegar a su meta, haciendo a sus fans partícipes de su lucha y convirtiéndose en una verdadera inspiración para muchos.
“Solía odiar los selfies en el espejo. Ahora lo hago cada día”, escribió la nominada al Oscar en una foto de cuerpo completo.
Actriz de Precious baila twerking en Instagram
En meses anteriores, poco antes de que terminara el 2016, y ya en su carrera contra la obesidad, Gabourey Sidibe compartió un video en el que demuestra si habilidad en bailes sexies.
En el corto, la actriz baila twerking causando la euforia de sus seguidores.
Yes I threw that ass in a circle! 2016 was actually pretty lit with many favorite memories but I think my favorite was this moment. The moment I became a director for @thetaleoffour with the help of the amazing and wonderful cast and super dope crew who I fell in love with whole heartedly. I also learned in 2016, to have faith over fear and to punch my insecurities right in the fucking face!!! Thank you to everyone who helped pull me through. Let's kick 2017's ass!
El antes y el después de Gabourey Sidibe, protagonista de “Precious”
ANTES
I had a great time last night at the BET Honors, presenting @theoriginalbigdaddy with the Film & Television Award! I can't wait for you guys to see the amazing show BET put on to honor Lee, Patti Labelle, Mellody Hobson, L.A. Reid and Eric Holder. It was a joy to be in that room. And you won't even believe the amazing musical performances!! styling: @themarcyminute dress: @igigistyle clutch: @clarakasavina earrings: @renttherunway
Had such a wonderful time last night and I felt beautiful thanks to @cygmakeup of @bobbibrown who did my make up, @kimblehairstudio who whipped this hair, @ericacourtneyjewels for earrings, @onna_ehrlich clutch @longtallsallyclothing shoes @csiriano designed my new favorite dress of all times! And of course, the wizard behind it all, @themarcyminute who styled me! THANK GAWD FOR THE SQUAD! #GGPARTYLOOK 👸🏿
DESPUÉS