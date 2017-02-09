Home || Ocio y Cultura || Actriz de Precious baja de peso y lo celebra con sexy Baile [VIDEO]

Actriz de Precious baja de peso y lo celebra con sexy Baile VIDEO: La actriz, protagonista de la película "Precious" le gana la batalla al sobrepeso y comparte su nueva figura en redes sociales. La fuerza de voluntad de la actriz de "Precious" está teniendo buenos frutos en el cambio de su fisonomía, por lo que orgullosa de sus logros ha compartido una serie de fotografías en su cuenta de Instagram donde se puede observar cómo ha bajado de peso.
Gabourey Sidibe. protagonista de la película “Precious” / Instagram

Jueves 9 de febrero de 2017

La actriz Gabourey Sidibe, protagonista de la película “Precious” le gana la batalla al sobrepeso y comparte su nueva figura en redes sociales.

La fuerza de voluntad de la actriz de “Precious” está teniendo buenos frutos en el cambio de su fisonomía, por lo que orgullosa de sus logros ha compartido una serie de fotografías en su cuenta de Instagram donde se puede observar cómo ha bajado de peso.

A sus 33 años de edad, Gabourey Sidibe, está próxima a llegar a su meta, haciendo a sus fans partícipes de su lucha y convirtiéndose en una verdadera inspiración para muchos.

“Solía odiar los selfies en el espejo. Ahora lo hago cada día”, escribió la nominada al Oscar en una foto de cuerpo completo.

I used to hate mirror selfies. Now I do them everyday. I'm just too black and fine! I can't help it! ✊🏿👸🏿✊🏿

A photo posted by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

Actriz de Precious baila twerking en Instagram

En meses anteriores, poco antes de que terminara el 2016, y ya en su carrera contra la obesidad, Gabourey Sidibe compartió un video en el que demuestra si habilidad en bailes sexies.

En el corto, la actriz baila twerking causando la euforia de sus seguidores.

El antes y el después de Gabourey Sidibe, protagonista de “Precious”

ANTES

DESPUÉS 

I finally unpacked all of my boxes from moving! And only 8 months after I moved in too! I'm feeling accomplished AF!

A photo posted by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

Memba when I was in these streets slayin for @lanebryant? Well……. #ThisBody’s STILL out here in these streets slayin! #TBT #Ad

A photo posted by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

