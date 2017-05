Científica del gobierno de Trump Kara McCullough gana Miss USA 2017

#Repost @nbcnews: Kara McCullough, a scientist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, has been crowned Miss USA. . McCullough, who represented @missdcusa in the decades-old pageant, was born in Naples, Italy, and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She said she wants to inspire children to pursue careers in the fields of #science, technology, engineering and mathematics. . "I love science," McCullough said after the Sunday event. "I look at this as a great opportunity to … get to experience worldwide culture, as well as just having the opportunity to be impacted by so many children, hopefully in the math and sciences." . McCullough bested 50 other contestants and will represent @missusa at the Miss Universe contest. . (📷 David Becker / @reuters) #missUSA #👑

A post shared by KPRC2 Houston (@kprc2) on May 15, 2017 at 9:01am PDT