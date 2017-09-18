La sexagésima entrega de los Premios Emmy se llevó a cabo este fin de semana en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles. La gran ganadora de la noche fueron Big Little Lies de HBO y The Handmaid’s Tale de Hulu, que se llevaron 5 premios cada una.
Esta es la lista completa de ganadores
Mejor Serie de Drama
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “The Handmaid’s Tale” (ganadora)
- “House of Cards”
- “Stranger Things”
- “This Is Us”
- “Westworld”
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- “Atlanta”
- “Black-ish”
- “Master of None”
- “Modern Family”
- “Silicon Valley”
- “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
- “Veep” (ganadora)
Mejor Actor principal de serie de drama
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (ganador)
- Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
- Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
- Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
- Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
Mejor Actriz principal en una serie de drama
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (ganadora)
- Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”
- Claire Foy, “The Crown”
- Keri Russell, “The Americans”
- Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”
- Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Mejor Actor secundario en una serie de drama
- Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
- Ron Cephas Jonas, “This Is Us”
- David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
- Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”
- John Lithgow , “The Crown” (ganador)
- Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
- Jeffrey Wright , “Westworld”
Mejor Actriz secundaria en serie de drama
- Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (ganadora)
- Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”
- Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
- Chrissy Metz , “This Is Us”
- Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Mejor Actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (ganador)
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
- Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
- Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”
- William H. Macy, “Shameless”
- Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Mejor Actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (ganadora)
- Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
- Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
- Allison Janney, “Mom”
- Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
- Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Mejor Actor secundario en una serie de comedia
- Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” (ganador)
- Louie Anderson, “Baskets”
- Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
- Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
- Tony Hale, “Veep”
- Matt Walsh, “Veep”
Mejor Actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia
- Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (ganadora)
- Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”
- Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”
- Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”
- Judith Light, “Transparent”
- Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
Mejor Miniserie
- “Big Little Lies” (ganador)
- “Fargo”
- “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- “The Night Of”
- “Genius”
Mejor Actor principal en una miniserie
- Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” (ganador)
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”
- Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
- Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
- Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
- John Turturro, “The Night Of”
Mejor Actriz principal en una miniserie
- Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (ganadora)
- Carrie Coon, “Fargo”
- Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
- Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Mejor Actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película
- Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (ganadora)
- Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan
- Jackie Hoffman ,”Feud: Bette and Joan”
- Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”
- Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”
Mejor Actor secundario en una miniserie o película
- Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (ganador)
- Bill Camp, “The Night Of”
- Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- David Thewlis, “Fargo”
- Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of”
Mejor Programa de variedades
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (ganador)
- “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “The Late Late Show With James Corden”
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
- “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Mejor Programa de Telerrealidad o competencia
- “The Voice” (ganadora)
- “The Amazing Race”
- “American Ninja Warrior”
- “Project Runway”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
Mejor Director de una serie de comedia
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (ganador)
- Jamie Babbit, “Silicon Valley”
- Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley”
- David Mandel, “Veep”
- Morgan Sackett, “Veep”
- Dale Stern, “Veep”
Mejor Escritor de una serie de drama
- Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (ganador)
- The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”
- Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”
- Peter Morgan, “The Crown”
- Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”
- Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, “The Americans”
Mejor Escritor de una serie de Comedia
- Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, “Master of None” (ganador)
- Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Stephen Glover, “Atlanta”
- Billy Kimball, “Veep”
- David Mandel, “Veep”
Mejor Director de una serie de drama
- Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (ganador)
- Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”
- Kate Dennis, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”
- Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul”
- Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”
- Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”