Actriz asegura que es falso que Ben Affleck desconociera los acusaciones contra Harvey Weinstein

En días pasados se difundieron acusaciones de acoso sexual contra el productor de películas Harvey Weinstein, por lo que varios actores emitieron comunicados condenando las acciones del ejecutivo de Hollywood, cuando Ben Afleck, quien interpretara a Batman en la cinta La Liga de La Justicia, hizo lo propio varias actrices lo llamaron mentiroso e hipócrita y aseguran que el actor sabia del comportamiento inadecuado de Weinstein.
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, Rose McGowan, conocida por aparecer en la serie de televisión Hechiceras, señaló que ella le avisó a Afleck, las propuestas indecentes de la que fue objeto, lo que demostraría que Affleck sí estaba al corriente de lo que ocurría en las habitaciones de hotel a las que el productor solía invitar a aspirantes a actriz, reportó Quién.
“¡Maldita sea! Le dije que parara de hacerlo’, eso fue lo que me dijiste a la cara, en la conferencia de prensa a la que me obligaron a ir después de que me atacara. Mientes”, relató McGowan.
You want to play let’s play #ROSEARMY pic.twitter.com/uqd26Z78gc
De acuerdo con Infobae, Gwyneth Paltrow y Angelina Jolie son algunas de las 25 mujeres que han levantado denuncias contra el productor, el cual fue despedido de sus propia empresa la cual asegura que nunca tuvo conocimientos de las acciones de su ex directivo.
La más reciente actriz que afirmó haber sido acosada por Harvey es Cara Delevigne, quien asegura que le propuso tener un encuentro sexual con otras dos personas, a la ves que intentó besarla durante una reunión sobre un proyecto cinematográfico. “Cuando empecé como actriz, estaba trabajando en una película y recibí una llamada de Harvey Weinstein preguntándome si me había acostado con alguna de las mujeres con las que me habían visto en los medios”, cuenta la joven británica en su cuenta de Instagram.
When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call….i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing….i thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out….I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.
El medio recordó que gracias a un que The New York Times revelara las múltiples denuncias de acoso sexual en su contra, más mujeres de Hollywood fueron perdiendo el miedo y se animaron a denunciar públicamente al productor, quien durante casi 30 años abusó de su imperio e impunidad en la industria para perpetuar actos horribles.
Tras los crudos relatos de Ashley Judd y Rose McGowan, ambas víctimas de Weinstein, siguieron las denuncias de las actrices Asia Argento y Lucia Evans, que confesaron que fueron violadas por el magnate.