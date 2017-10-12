Mujer de la Fuerza Aérea de EU enciende las redes sociales con su cuerpo

La milicia estadounidense puede ser un servicio difícil y agotador pero muy efectivo. Alysia Macedo es una de las mujeres en entrar a la milicia a los 19 años para convertirse en miembro de la Fuerza Aérea de los Estados Unidos.
No obstante, la chica de 28 años acude al gimnasio fitness para tener un tentador cuerpo, la cual, resultó tener un cuerpazo que ha estado publicando en sus redes sociales. Su increíble cuerpo hizo que llegara tener hasta once millones de likes y miles de seguidores.
Entre las fotografías, Macedo aparece con un disfraz de la Mujer Maravilla mientras envía mensajes sobre su decisión de unirse a la milicia. La reconocida modelo también creó una página web en donde proporciona consejos sobre cómo mantener un cuerpo definido y saludable, reporta Daily Mail.
Comentó que, para mantener un cuerpo definido, debe realizar una dieta estricta de huevos claros con avena, una barra de proteína, seguido de pescado o pollo con arroz.
Su objetivo en la vida es crear una propia aplicación de fitness al igual de crear una marca de ropa.
Most days aren't good days for me . I am battling severe anxiety . I recently cut out my meds. I battle insomnia and many things . Most people don't accept me, sometimes not even my family . I am finally going to Cali my dream and yet I sit and wonder if I could have had a family . If I put my own selfish desires of success over happiness . Im hard on myself . I have always been the one getting cheated and hurt on in my relationships now I've see myself as those people o hated . Just because people smile, wear a uniform , talk about #WONDERWOMAN look like they have it together those are usually the ones hurting the most inside . I just want you guys to know don't be afraid to talk to people if you are going through things . Don't push the ones that love you away. One day you might be like me and realise you only have a couple people left in your life . I am glad you guys look up to me for being strong , but sometimes I feel like a hypocrite . I'm not saying this for self pity . I'm saying this so you guys know don't think you're alone . I want to be real and feel like I haven't . Ready to work on a new chapter new me from scratch . I have the biggest heart and it can be the coldest too . Find a healthy way to deal with things . Thanks for all your support these years . The messages I get have touched me that even people who don't know me see me hurting and reach out with no intention but to help. #tagsomeone who needs to hear this . This thing life is what you make it and I'm laying in a bed I made . I'm sorry for bringing the people I loved in my shit, you were kind to me when I hit rock bottom…how did I repay you ? You never judged me, made me feel bad , control me , hurt me with words . Ladies you'll be lucky to find a man like this . Whoever gets him…I envy you . I'm sorry to everyone I've lied and hurt in the past year …This isn't for pity this is me coming clean . Showing you no matter how many people you help it won't matter if you hurt the ones who you care about and then you'll be left alone looking in the mirror wondering how things could have been.
TAG SOMEONE WHO IS PATRIOTIC 🇺🇸 Being an independent American woman has its good and bad. Part of me is stubborn as hell, not trusting others like I should…therefore wanting to do it all in my own . The good is i am Confident, will be your rock , work hard as hell, and won't take no for an answer . When I love, I love hard with all my heart . When I break, I get back up . It all depends on what you can handle more . At the end of the day 👉If you can't handle me at my best, you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best ❤️#americanasfuck @american_asf code: ALYSIA10
What DO you hate most about your job❓comment below 👇Don't let anyone make you feel like you aren't good enough, make you think you need to follow the world to be successful . In the military People knew I liked to work hard, but I also liked to be myself. I have been told my whole military career "how are you in the military?" Not in a bad way it's just I have a crazy personality, i am spontaneous, can be reckless at times but my hard work, happy spirit, and energy never got me in trouble . Unless it's hurting anyone I don't believe on being a rat. Is that how we are suppose to be? We are taught to help each other. Yet people would constantly go up the chain instead of to my face . I think that's cowardly, and only makes the work atmosphere toxic . Walking on eggshells and anxiety , unhappiness so on.. I never told on anyone, only people who didn't like me was a small group that could never understand me, or just didn't know me . I never had any issues with anyone . Point is Don't feel you need to change who you're to adapt to someone's made up rules of how you should be. You're perfect the way you're . Surround yourself with people who bring you up, and also put you in check in a positive way . The military I think saved my life. Idk where I'd be today. It's been 9 years of learning, tears, highest and lowest points of my life . Met some amazing people and the worst of people. As long as you stay true to yourself and who you were meant to be it will all work out. Don't let anyone control the outcome only YOU can control your life ❤️ #militarylife#shecandoboth