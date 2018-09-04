Home || Mundo || Las increíbles fotos de tormentas captadas por un piloto

El piloto ecuatoriano Santiago Borja ha fotografiado desde su avión varias tormentas, te mostramos las más impactantes. Foto: Instagram/@santiagoborja

martes 4 de septiembre de 2018

El piloto ecuatoriano Santiago Borja ha fotografiado desde su avión varias tormentas, te mostramos las más impactantes.

Santiago Borja, quien nació en Quito y es piloto de una aerolínea internacional, compartió sus fotos en redes sociales, mismas que le han ganado cientos de seguidores valieron seguidores y premios internacionales.

Las imágenes que capturó Borja fueron reunidas en un libro de la editora alemana teNeus que se titula: The Stormpilot, (El piloto de tormentas). Él compartió algunas de ellas en sus redes y otras con la BBC.

One Storm – santiagoborja.com

A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on

Failed photo or abstract art? 🤔 #storm #stormportraits #stormpilot #storms #art

A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on

Amidst the haze in the upper troposphere

A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on

Todays shot #stormpilot #stormportraits www.santiagoborja.com

A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on

Precipitation ahead. Crossing the Panama area gets really tricky this time of year.

A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on

 

