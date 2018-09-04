Las increíbles fotos de tormentas captadas por un piloto

El piloto ecuatoriano Santiago Borja ha fotografiado desde su avión varias tormentas, te mostramos las más impactantes.
Santiago Borja, quien nació en Quito y es piloto de una aerolínea internacional, compartió sus fotos en redes sociales, mismas que le han ganado cientos de seguidores valieron seguidores y premios internacionales.
Las imágenes que capturó Borja fueron reunidas en un libro de la editora alemana teNeus que se titula: The Stormpilot, (El piloto de tormentas). Él compartió algunas de ellas en sus redes y otras con la BBC.
Multiple lightning behind a narrow cumulus over the Atlantic. No, the red light is not a UFO, it's some reflection from inside lights
This is Panama City! A great deal of my images are shot around Panama but so far I had been unable to capture the city alongside a storm in such a way. Here it is!
I had the chance to fly with a great Pilot, Photographer and friend who happened to have the coolest lens for nighttime storms. I borrowed it for a brief moment and this is what happened at f2.8 😬
Popping the ISO a little up to get more stars into the photograph. I can see orion. How many constellations can you see?
Flying over a close undercast layer of clouds always gives a better sense of speed. And it's always best if you add a storm to the picture.
Daylight leg from LIM to LAX and we're deviating around some big storms. This looks like a very promising stormy night time.
Scattered Clouds & Lightning Strikes, this lightning was so fast we actually didn't see much detail. This is why downloading images to the pc is really exciting, so you get to see what was really captured and enjoy the landscape.
Wow! An aircraft has just flown 1000ft over our heads precisely the moment this beautiful storm flashes over the ocean.
Flying the coastline of Mexico and it's raining lightning all around us. This time, we happened to have a very comfortable aisle to fly through, so we didn't have to deviate much around these great storms
Viva Mexico! This time I had the luck to fly from Lima to LA, flying along the coast of beautiful Mexico and some amazing storms I'd never seen before. We had some amazing views of the landscape as well
Big storms right of our track. If you think we're close to the storm, have a look at the light trail of the aircraft just above the clouds to the right of the frame. Can you spot the second traffic below that?
Full Moon Lightning – It doesn't get much better than this! A full moon over the ocean, scattered clouds and a powerful developed storm with an awesome lightning!
"The best camera is the one you have with you" Here we flew around some big storms west of Colombia into the Pacific. All I had was my Sony A6300, although not the best ISO out there, I got some very decent shots.
A long night ahead, flying north over a vast undercast layer of clouds. A distant storm appears to the east, far from our route. Didn't seem to be a large one, until I zoomed in
#Daylight Although not as attractive as night time storms, daylight storms have their beauty. Plus you get a lot more time to admire them as you fly by them. It has always captured my attention how all the storms no matter how big, they all stop rising at the tropopause, the change in the temperature lapse rate makes it impossible for storms (and aircraft) to go beyond this limit.
#Night #Flight through the Caribbean, one of the last storms of the season.
StrangerThings…?
