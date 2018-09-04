Las increíbles fotos de tormentas captadas por un piloto

Multiple lightning behind a narrow cumulus over the Atlantic. No, the red light is not a UFO, it's some reflection from inside lights 📸 santiagoborja.com #stormpilot #storms #stormPortraits #lightning #santiagoborja #nikon #d750 #aerial #clouds #nature #weather #severeWeather #pilot #pilotlife #insta #instaaviation #fineart #art #natgeo #yourshot #officewithviews

A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on Sep 3, 2018 at 8:50am PDT