Exposición de Guillermo Del Toro llegará a México en mayo

An absolutely beautiful sculpture of the Angel of Death from Hellboy II: The Golden Army, on display for Guillermo del Toro’s travelling exhibit, At Home With Monsters. I visited the exhibit twice during its run in Toronto and I miss it every day! . When interviewed by the Art Gallery of Ontario, he said, “The reason I create monsters and love them is that I think they speak to a very deep, spiritual part of ourselves. It is my most cherished desire that as you leave the exhibition, the monsters follow you home, and that they live with you for the rest of your life." . What’s your favourite del Toro film? Mine is Crimson Peak ♥️ – Celeste (@llittle.ghostt)