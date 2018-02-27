El director de cine y guionista, Kevin Smith, publicó en sus redes sociales que se encuentra en el hospital luego de sufrir un ataque en el corazón.

El cineasta detrás de películas de comedia y acción como Dogma, Padre Soltero, Dos Inútiles en Patrulla, entre otras; Kevin Smith asustó a sus seguidores y fanáticos luego de haber publicado una fotografía en Twitter reposando en una cama del hospital indicando que sufrió un masivo ataque cardíaco.

De acuerdo con lo que dijeron los doctores, el cineasta indicó en sus redes sociales que tenía una obstrucción del cien por ciento en su arteria descendente, el cual, personas que sufren este malestar tienen altas probabilidad de llegar a la muerte.

También te puede interesar: Ewan McGregor se queda sin esposa y sin amante

“Después del primer show de esta noche, tuve un masivo ataque cardíaco. El doctor que salvó mi vida me dijo que tenía una obstrucción del 100 por ciento en mi arteria descendente (también llamado como el Widow-Maker). Si no hubiera cancelado mi show para ir al hospital, hubiera muerto esta noche, pero, por ahora, sigo con los pies en el suelo”, reveló el célebre Kevin Smith.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith también es reconocido por dirigir diversos episodios de las series televisivas de The Flash y Supergirl. Algunas estrellas como James Gunn, Chris Pratt y Mark Hamill publicaron en Twitter su preocupación por la salud del cineasta.

Get better, buddy. So grateful you’re alive or this would be a dark morning indeed! Thoughts, prayers, and kale! ❤️ https://t.co/rXbZYGcItV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired. @hodge1916 🙏♥️🙏 https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018